Pet of the Week

Alarica

PetFinder Profile: https://www.petfinder.com/dog/alarica-46400460/pa/harrisburg/humane-society-of-harrisburg-area-pa120/

I'm Alarica, and my name is a play on the vampire hunter from The Vampire Diaries, Dr. Alaric Saltzman! All my fans out there get it, and I have a perfect name for the Halloween season. I'm a young adult female pit bull terrier mix who arrived here in October as a stray. I weigh about 55 pounds and I like to jump, so no kids under 10 for me. Older kids and adults in my home will need to know that I prefer to be left alone while eating, and when I play, I get nippy and mouthy. I don't yet realize that most people don't like that style of play. Obedience training will help me learn to mind my manners. I cannot live with cats, and when I'm around other dogs, I'm bossy and forceful with my corrections. I might do best as your only pet -- even better if you are an experienced pet owner!

Bubble Yum

My Petfinder Profile: https://www.petfinder.com/cat/bubble-yum-46436535/pa/harrisburg/humane-society-of-harrisburg-area-pa120/

What was the first SOFT bubble gum ever made? Bubble Yum! Who is the coolest, friendliest, most handsome cat at the shelter? Same answer--Bubble Yum! Hi Folks! B.Y. here, and if you want to add a POP of fun to your days, consider taking me home! I'm a very outgoing, vocal, and loving cat who never fails to brighten the days of the staff and volunteers here. I love to play, especially with wand toys, and I have an impressive full twist when I jump in the air(see video). Just like bubble gum, I'll bring out the kid in you all over again! I'm still young and energetic, but I have a calm side, too. I'll sit on your lap to be petted and scratched, purring loudly to show my appreciation. I stick to you like glue--I mean gum! I would love the chance to work a little magic into your heart...abra ca-bubble! When you meet me you will see I am a charmer, so won't you stop by soon to visit this dapper gray and white guy? Please don't burst my bubble! Chew on this for a while, then hurry over to meet the cat who is a dubble bubble of fun and love!