FURGET ME NOT

HSHA's retail store, located in the adoption center, has all the basics you will need to get off on the right paw with your pet. The store features a large variety of quality pet products, supplies, and toys. There are always seasonal and holiday features to celebrate every occasion with your pet. HSHA merchandise also includes items available for pet owners too.  Best of all, our products are affordable and priced significantly lower than pet stores or veterinary offices, and all the proceeds benefit our resident animals. In addition, HSHA is committed to supporting small businesses so FURGET ME NOT features products made by local artisians from Central Pennsylvania. So stop by and enrich the life of a local shelter animal today!

FLEA & TICK PREVENTATIVE PRODUCTS:

PRODUCT

PRICE

Seresto Large Dog Collar (over 18lbs.)

$49.99

Seresto Small Dog Collar (under 18lbs.)

$49.99

Seresto Cat Collar (any weight)

$49.99

ParaStar Plus for Dogs (up to 22lbs.) 

$36.00

ParaStar Plus for Dogs (23-44lbs.)

$38.00

ParaStar Plus for Dogs (45-88lbs.)

$40.00

ParaStar Plus for Dogs (89-132lbs.)

$42.00

EasySpot for Cats (any weight)

$28.00

Frontline Plus for Cats (any weight)

$43.00

Frontline Plus for Dogs (5-22lbs.)

$42.00

Frontline Plus for Dogs (23-44lbs.)

$45.00

Frontline Plus for Dogs (45-88lbs.)

$48.00

Frontline Plus for Dogs (89-132lbs.)

$51.00

WINE GLASSES: $12.00 each

Home Decor | Box Signs: $7.00 - $12.00 each
By: Primative by Kathy, LOCAL VENDOR from Lancaster County, PA
PLEASE NOTE: Sign options change based on availability and season. More options are available than pictured.

SOCKS: $7.00 each

Engraved/Personalized ID TAGS

  • One side engraved - $4.50
  • Two sides engraved - $6.50

PET CRATE/KENNEL PRICES:

PRODUCT

PRICE

Small Dog Kennel (24'' x 17'' x 20'')

$31.25

Medium Dog Kennel (36'' x 23'' x 26'')

$52.75

Large Dog Kennel (42'' x 28'' x 32'')

$73.25

Carry Me Crate (four varrying colors available)

$24.99

SOAPS: $6.50 each
By: Lyes & Lathers, LOCAL VENDOR from Mechanicsburg, PA

eleMINTary: Peppermint & Coffee Scrub
The peppermint oil comes from Yakima, Washington. It's got a stunning similarity to food-grade flavorings. The coffee grounds are extraordinary in their own right. They start their life being grown organically and traded fairly. Next, they're hand-selected by Andrea Grove of Elementary Coffee Co. to be roasted to perfection right here in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After the beans' secrets have been unlocked by her masterful team of baristas, they come to me for a whole new life in this little slice of heaven.


JET: Rosemary & Tea Trea
The bracing scent of rosemary and tea tree never fails to awaken the senses. Absorbent activated charcoal is lightly exfoliating and works wonders on oily and problem skin. This bar lathers pure white and leaves skin clean and smooth. Suitable for all carbon-based lifeforms.


WHIM: Lavender, Citrus, & Eucalyptus
May Chang (also called Mountain Pepper) is a peppy, oil-rich citrus fruit with a hint of mint. Blended with the heady floral that's lavender, I like to think that the best way to describe this scent is uplifting and cheerful.


Fragrance-Free Collection: Honey, Yogurt & Silk
This soap is free from all fragrances and colors. Perfect for sensitive or mature skin, that feel so luxurious that you'll fall in love even without the added scent. Local honey and cruelty-free tussah silk aminos meet house-fermented Bulgarian-style goat milk yogurt for a super mild and gentle bar that seriously feels like you're bathing in silk.


ATLAS: Cedar & Lime Salt
Created from tea that had been smoked over a pinewood fire added the right amount of bitterness to an otherwise sweet scent. The Atlantic sea salt present in this bar creates a low, creamy lather while releasing a interest-piquing fragrance that you'll keep getting reminded of anytime you get near the room it's in.

DECORATIVE URNS:
Losing a member of your family can be extremely difficult, fortunately they leave paw prints on our hearts that last forever. Honor your pet by purchasing an urn to memorialize their life in your home for many years to come.

PRODUCT

PRICE

Cat Silhouette: Great metal urn that is good for any family cat. The urn is 4 inches in height. (up to 30lbs.)

$35.00

Brushed Bronze with Black Paw Prints: A beautiful metal urn that is good for any pet.

Extra Small (up to 30lbs. and 4 inches tall) $25.00

Small (up to 45lbs. and 6 inches tall) $35.00

Medium (up to 75lbs. and 7 inches tall) $45.00

Large (Over 100lbs. and 8 inches tall) $55.00

Paulownia Wooden Box: Memorial wooden box in walnut stain finish.

Small (up to 12lbs. and 5 x 3 inches) $15.00

Medium (up to 30lbs and 6 x 4 inches) $20.00

Large (up to 80lbs. and 7 x 5 inches) $25.00

Pet of the Week

Alarica

PetFinder Profile: https://www.petfinder.com/dog/alarica-46400460/pa/harrisburg/humane-society-of-harrisburg-area-pa120/

I'm Alarica, and my name is a play on the vampire hunter from The Vampire Diaries, Dr. Alaric Saltzman! All my fans out there get it, and I have a perfect name for the Halloween season. I'm a young adult female pit bull terrier mix who arrived here in October as a stray. I weigh about 55 pounds and I like to jump, so no kids under 10 for me. Older kids and adults in my home will need to know that I prefer to be left alone while eating, and when I play, I get nippy and mouthy. I don't yet realize that most people don't like that style of play. Obedience training will help me learn to mind my manners. I cannot live with cats, and when I'm around other dogs, I'm bossy and forceful with my corrections. I might do best as your only pet -- even better if you are an experienced pet owner!

 

Bubble Yum

My Petfinder Profile: https://www.petfinder.com/cat/bubble-yum-46436535/pa/harrisburg/humane-society-of-harrisburg-area-pa120/

What was the first SOFT bubble gum ever made? Bubble Yum! Who is the coolest, friendliest, most handsome cat at the shelter? Same answer--Bubble Yum! Hi Folks! B.Y. here, and if you want to add a POP of fun to your days, consider taking me home! I'm a very outgoing, vocal, and loving cat who never fails to brighten the days of the staff and volunteers here. I love to play, especially with wand toys, and I have an impressive full twist when I jump in the air(see video). Just like bubble gum, I'll bring out the kid in you all over again! I'm still young and energetic, but I have a calm side, too. I'll sit on your lap to be petted and scratched, purring loudly to show my appreciation. I stick to you like glue--I mean gum! I would love the chance to work a little magic into your heart...abra ca-bubble! When you meet me you will see I am a charmer, so won't you stop by soon to visit this dapper gray and white guy? Please don't burst my bubble! Chew on this for a while, then hurry over to meet the cat who is a dubble bubble of fun and love!

