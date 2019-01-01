Home

CHRISTMAS IN JULY Christmas will come early this year at the HSHA annual Christmas in July Adopt-A-Thon. The event will be held on July 27th from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and will feature $10 cat adoptions, $20 dog adoptions, cookout, bake sale, affordable pet products, and more. For more information, click here.

DONATIONS The shelter residents are currently in need of some very specific donations. HSHA's canine residents are tough chewers. So, we are requesting donations of Nylabones and Benebones because these are some of the best long lasting treats. They are also a favorite toy among the residents. And, since we are in the midst of kitten season, please consider making a donation of kitten milk or canned kitten food. During this time of the year we experience a huge influxe of kittens and we are trying to bulk up on our basic kitten supplies to keep these tiny youngsters happy and healthy until they are placed into their FURever homes! Want an easy way to make a donation? Use our Amazon Wishlist. Your donations will be shipped straight to the shelter. Thanks for your continued support in helping HSHA fulfil our mission of building a better community for pets and people.